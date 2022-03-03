A visitor wearing cosplay costumes attends the China International Cartoon and Games Expo (CCG EXPO) in Shanghai, China, 16 July 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Video streamer Bilibili sees losses more than double on increased competition and tighter regulation
- Bilibili’s losses have ballooned amid tighter scrutiny by Beijing of content deemed unhealthy and fierce competition from the likes of Douyin
- The Shanghai-based company has to rely on an army of content reviewers to check uploaded videos to see if they adhere with strict rules
Topic | Bilibili
A visitor wearing cosplay costumes attends the China International Cartoon and Games Expo (CCG EXPO) in Shanghai, China, 16 July 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE