A visitor wearing cosplay costumes attends the China International Cartoon and Games Expo (CCG EXPO) in Shanghai, China, 16 July 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Video streamer Bilibili sees losses more than double on increased competition and tighter regulation

  • Bilibili’s losses have ballooned amid tighter scrutiny by Beijing of content deemed unhealthy and fierce competition from the likes of Douyin
  • The Shanghai-based company has to rely on an army of content reviewers to check uploaded videos to see if they adhere with strict rules

Tracy Qu and Iris Deng

Updated: 10:28pm, 3 Mar, 2022

