The Sputnik app seen on a smartphone in front of its logo in an illustration taken February 28, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Policy

UK asks TikTok, Facebook and Twitter to block Russia’s RT and Sputnik after EU ban over propaganda concerns

  • The UK is seeking to limit the reach of Russian state media on social media after lagging behind the EU in banning such outlets
  • The EU ban limited Russian media’s access to televisions in the UK, but the sources have remained accessible online

Topic |   Social media
Bloomberg
Updated: 10:57am, 4 Mar, 2022

