The Sputnik app seen on a smartphone in front of its logo in an illustration taken February 28, 2022. Photo: Reuters
UK asks TikTok, Facebook and Twitter to block Russia’s RT and Sputnik after EU ban over propaganda concerns
- The UK is seeking to limit the reach of Russian state media on social media after lagging behind the EU in banning such outlets
- The EU ban limited Russian media’s access to televisions in the UK, but the sources have remained accessible online
