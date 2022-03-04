Sequoia Capital China founder and managing partner Neil Shen attends the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong X startup platform in Kwun Tong on December 15, 2016. Photo: SCMP / Paul Yeung
Sequoia Capital China founder urges Beijing to invest in tech to fight climate change and build digital infrastructure
- In his proposal ahead of the ‘two sessions’, Neil Shen said China should invest in ‘deep technology’ to achieve carbon neutrality and other high-priority goals
- Shen is the only venture capital delegate in the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, which convened on Friday
Topic | Two Sessions 2022 (Lianghui)
Sequoia Capital China founder and managing partner Neil Shen attends the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong X startup platform in Kwun Tong on December 15, 2016. Photo: SCMP / Paul Yeung