An MWC Barcelona attendee wears an Oculus virtual reality headset during a demonstration of the metaverse on the Accenture Plc stand in Barcelona, Spain, on March 1, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
‘Two sessions’ 2022: the metaverse development should be spearheaded by the central government, delegates propose
- NPC and CPPCC delegates have proposed the state take a central role in developing the metaverse to guard against social and financial risks
- State media have previously warned about hype surrounding the metaverse, making it an unlikely topic for China’s largest annual political gathering
