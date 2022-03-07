An MWC Barcelona attendee wears an Oculus virtual reality headset during a demonstration of the metaverse on the Accenture Plc stand in Barcelona, Spain, on March 1, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
‘Two sessions’ 2022: the metaverse development should be spearheaded by the central government, delegates propose

  • NPC and CPPCC delegates have proposed the state take a central role in developing the metaverse to guard against social and financial risks
  • State media have previously warned about hype surrounding the metaverse, making it an unlikely topic for China’s largest annual political gathering

Yaling Jiang
Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00pm, 7 Mar, 2022

An MWC Barcelona attendee wears an Oculus virtual reality headset during a demonstration of the metaverse on the Accenture Plc stand in Barcelona, Spain, on March 1, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
