A man plays the popular Honor of Kings online game from Chinese gaming giant Tencent on a train from Henan to Beijing. Photo: AP
‘Two sessions’ 2022: China’s video game crackdown shows no signs of easing as delegate proposals reflect harsh stance
- NPC and CPPCC delegates have suggested additional measures to curb video game addiction, such as a complete ban for minors and holding parents accountable
- The legislative bodies are not directly involved in policymaking for the video game industry, but they reflect the political climate in Beijing
Video gaming
