A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
TikTok
Tech /  Policy

Ukraine invasion: TikTok’s global ambitions take another hit as Russia’s ‘fake news’ law forces suspension

  • The ByteDance-owned platform has largely followed its Western peers by banning Russian state media from using the app in the European Union
  • TikTok’s position is not in line with the Chinese government, which has refused to call Russia’s military action in Ukraine an ‘invasion’

Topic |   TikTok
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 2:00pm, 8 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE