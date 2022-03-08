Huanqiangbei will remain closed for “at least three more days” this week, according to a notice by the electronics retail area’s community on March 7, 2022. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: Huaqiangbei, world’s biggest electronics wholesale market, remains closed as hi-tech hub Shenzhen steps up battle against Omicron
- Business in Huaqiangbei was initially suspended for four days from last Thursday, after one confirmed Covid-19 case was found to have visited the area
- The electronics wholesale market is an important segment of Shenzhen’s hi-tech industry, which accounted for 20 per cent of the city’s GDP in 2020
