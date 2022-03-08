China has sought to boost domestic semiconductor production, but it still relies heavily on imports for more advanced chips. Photo: Shutterstock
Semiconductor imports to China shrink for first time in two years, but value jumps nearly 20 per cent

  • China’s integrated circuit imports fell 4.6 per cent in January and February to 91.9 billion units year on year
  • China has been trying boost to domestic production amid a chip shortage that has pushed up prices, but it still relies on imports for advanced chips

Yaling Jiang
Updated: 9:00pm, 8 Mar, 2022

