Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun wants to see more high-power, fast EV charging piles in China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Two Sessions 2022: electric vehicle bosses propose two different charging solutions as booming industry charts a future course

  • Lei Jun, a delegate at the National People’s Congress, wants China to develop more high-power charging stations and build new infrastructure
  • Geely CEO Li Shufu wants China to build more battery swap stations, which negates the need for lengthy charging stops

Topic |   Two Sessions 2022 (Lianghui)
Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 7:00am, 9 Mar, 2022

