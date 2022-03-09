China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom launched their commercial 5G services on the mainland in 2019. Photo: Shutterstock
China targets 2 million installed 5G base stations this year, expanding world’s biggest next-generation mobile network, as 6G preparations push ahead
- The country currently has 1.425 million installed 5G base stations that support more than 500 million 5G users nationwide
- While China’s 5G mobile network is already the world’s biggest, MIIT head Xiao Yaqing said the existing number of base stations ‘is not enough’
Topic | 5G
