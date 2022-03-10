US President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo hold a virtual meeting at the White House to discuss the chip industry, March 9, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Biden, backed by tech company chiefs, presses Congress on chip funding to compete with China
- Biden and US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo hosted the event, as part of an effort to push the US Congress to fund US$52 billion in grants to chip makers
- The funding includes US$2 billion to incentivise production of ‘mature node’ semiconductors used by the auto industry and in medical devices
Topic | Semiconductors
US President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo hold a virtual meeting at the White House to discuss the chip industry, March 9, 2022. Photo: Reuters