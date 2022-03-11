China is discussing a national computer network at the fifth session of the 13th National people’s Congress (NPC) in Beijing. Photo: Shutterstock
‘Two sessions’ 2022: China’s blueprint for national computing network takes the spotlight, sparking market speculation
- Plan to channel computing resources from the country’s eastern regions to more impoverished western regions, was rolled out by China’s NDRC
- Delegates at the ‘two sessions’ political gathering have made various suggestions as to how China should build the mega network
Topic | Two Sessions 2022 (Lianghui)
