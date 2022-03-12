The Cyberspace Administration of China has called on internet platform operators to establish strong content review teams and increase training for these employees. Photo: Shutterstock
The Cyberspace Administration of China has called on internet platform operators to establish strong content review teams and increase training for these employees. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Policy

China’s internet watchdog pushes for deeper engagement with internet platforms in 2022 to clean, control online content

  • The Cyberspace Administration of China called on internet platform operators to improve online community rules and tighten control over certain user groups
  • Increased regulatory scrutiny of these operators last year resulted in effective curbs against the ‘chaos’ of celebrity fan culture, fake news and other issues online

Topic |   China’s internet censorship
Iris DengTracy Qu
Iris Deng and Tracy Qu

Updated: 10:30am, 12 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Cyberspace Administration of China has called on internet platform operators to establish strong content review teams and increase training for these employees. Photo: Shutterstock
The Cyberspace Administration of China has called on internet platform operators to establish strong content review teams and increase training for these employees. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE