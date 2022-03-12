The Cyberspace Administration of China has called on internet platform operators to establish strong content review teams and increase training for these employees. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s internet watchdog pushes for deeper engagement with internet platforms in 2022 to clean, control online content
- The Cyberspace Administration of China called on internet platform operators to improve online community rules and tighten control over certain user groups
- Increased regulatory scrutiny of these operators last year resulted in effective curbs against the ‘chaos’ of celebrity fan culture, fake news and other issues online
Topic | China’s internet censorship
