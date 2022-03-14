A teenage girl wearing cosplay costumes attends the China International Cartoon and Games Expo in Shanghai, 16 July 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
China tech crackdown: Beijing to tighten regulation on internet platforms that profit from teenage users
- The regulatory tightening comes as shares of Chinese game and live-streaming companies are being hammered in Hong Kong amid broader market volatility
- Beijing has already banned profit-making in off-campus tutoring to reduce the burden on students, and has limited video game playing time for teenagers
Topic | China’s crackdowns
