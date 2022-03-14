The Ant Group Co. headquarters in Hangzhou, China, on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba affiliate Ant sells stake in tech news site 36Kr as fintech giant enters final straight of restructuring
- Ant invested in tech news platform 36Kr in 2015 and held a 15.1 per cent stake, 36Kr’s filing shows
- The divestment is the latest move in the fintech group’s efforts to streamline its investment portfolio amid tougher regulations
