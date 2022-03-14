Transsion Holdings, the largest mobile phone supplier in Africa, operates its own handset factory in Ethiopia. Photo: Handout
Ukraine invasion: China smartphone maker says it is using yuan payments to keep its Russian operations afloat
- Transsion Holdings said in a message to investors that they have started settling transactions in Chinese yuan to sustain Russia operations
- Move illustrates one path open to Chinese businesses that want to keep businesses going in Russia amid imposition of sanctions by the west
Topic | Smartphones
