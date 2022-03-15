China’s internet watchdog says it visited the offices of book and film rating site Douban to lead remedial measures. Photo: Reuters
China tech crackdown: internet watchdog visits social media firm Douban to correct ‘severe online chaos’

  • Douban, which has around 200 million registered users, is known as a haven for relatively liberal discussions
  • The intensifying clampdown on Douban is a sign of tightened internet censorship in China

Updated: 8:15pm, 15 Mar, 2022

