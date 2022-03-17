The Houses of Parliament seen as people walk over Westminster Bridge during sunrise in London on January 12, 2022. Photo: Reuters
The Houses of Parliament seen as people walk over Westminster Bridge during sunrise in London on January 12, 2022. Photo: Reuters
UK introduces law targeting Big Tech executives with massive fines over illegal content

  • The Online Safety Bill is being presented to lawmakers this week after numerous changes in circulation since 2019
  • The bill adds new requirements for age verification, combating trolling, and a right to appeal for users who believe their posts were removed unfairly

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:00am, 17 Mar, 2022

