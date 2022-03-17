A bitcoin token is seen in an illustration picture taken June 23, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai police bust US$16 million cryptocurrency pyramid scheme amid crackdown on digital token fundraising
- The digital tokens ‘had no market value’ and their price was ‘controlled by the platform’, Xinhua reported, citing the Shanghai Municipal Public Security Bureau
- In 2020, a Chinese court sentenced the ringleaders of a cryptocurrency-based pyramid scheme to 11 years in prison after they defrauded investors out of US$2.25 billion
