The Cyberspace Administration of China says it will target “chaos” in the short-video and live-streaming sectors this year. Photo: Reuters
China’s internet watchdog vows to target ‘chaos’ in short videos and live streaming in 2022

  • The Cyberspace Administration of China plans to go after agencies that help influencers gain online traffic through questionable methods
  • The agency will direct internet platforms to establish a computer model to monitor and predict online violence

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 10:28pm, 17 Mar, 2022

