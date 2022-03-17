The Cyberspace Administration of China says it will target “chaos” in the short-video and live-streaming sectors this year. Photo: Reuters
China’s internet watchdog vows to target ‘chaos’ in short videos and live streaming in 2022
- The Cyberspace Administration of China plans to go after agencies that help influencers gain online traffic through questionable methods
- The agency will direct internet platforms to establish a computer model to monitor and predict online violence
Topic | Censorship in China
