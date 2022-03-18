A man wearing a face mask to help protect from the coronavirus walks through a deserted pedestrian street in Huaqiangbei, the world’s biggest electronics market, in Shenzhen’s Futian district, which remains under lockdown through March 20. Photo: AP
Chinese tech hub Shenzhen eases lockdown restrictions in industrial districts as manufacturing resumes
- Five districts are allowed to resume operations of subways and buses, bringing workers back to the office and factory floors
- The more populous commercial districts, including Futian and Nanshan, remain under lockdown until March 20
Topic | Shenzhen
A man wearing a face mask to help protect from the coronavirus walks through a deserted pedestrian street in Huaqiangbei, the world’s biggest electronics market, in Shenzhen’s Futian district, which remains under lockdown through March 20. Photo: AP