A man wearing a face mask to help protect from the coronavirus walks through a deserted pedestrian street in Huaqiangbei, the world’s biggest electronics market, in Shenzhen’s Futian district, which remains under lockdown through March 20. Photo: AP
A man wearing a face mask to help protect from the coronavirus walks through a deserted pedestrian street in Huaqiangbei, the world’s biggest electronics market, in Shenzhen’s Futian district, which remains under lockdown through March 20. Photo: AP
Shenzhen
Tech /  Policy

Chinese tech hub Shenzhen eases lockdown restrictions in industrial districts as manufacturing resumes

  • Five districts are allowed to resume operations of subways and buses, bringing workers back to the office and factory floors
  • The more populous commercial districts, including Futian and Nanshan, remain under lockdown until March 20

Topic |   Shenzhen
Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 8:45pm, 18 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man wearing a face mask to help protect from the coronavirus walks through a deserted pedestrian street in Huaqiangbei, the world’s biggest electronics market, in Shenzhen’s Futian district, which remains under lockdown through March 20. Photo: AP
A man wearing a face mask to help protect from the coronavirus walks through a deserted pedestrian street in Huaqiangbei, the world’s biggest electronics market, in Shenzhen’s Futian district, which remains under lockdown through March 20. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE