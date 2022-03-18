Recent directives from Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He point to a policy shift after a series of crackdowns on the country’s Big Tech companies. Illustration: Shutterstock
China’s regulatory storm may soon subside for Big Tech firms after Xi Jinping’s right-hand man calls for order, transparency

  • Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He called on regulators to adopt a ‘standardised, transparent and predictable’ approach in overseeing the nation’s internet services giants
  • His directives represent a subtle warning to regulators to stay on the same page, as Beijing seeks to address economic growth in 2022

Yaling JiangTracy Qu
Yaling Jiang in Shanghaiand Tracy Qu in Hong Kong

Updated: 10:00pm, 18 Mar, 2022

Recent directives from Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He point to a policy shift after a series of crackdowns on the country’s Big Tech companies. Illustration: Shutterstock
