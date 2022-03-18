Recent directives from Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He point to a policy shift after a series of crackdowns on the country’s Big Tech companies. Illustration: Shutterstock
China’s regulatory storm may soon subside for Big Tech firms after Xi Jinping’s right-hand man calls for order, transparency
- Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He called on regulators to adopt a ‘standardised, transparent and predictable’ approach in overseeing the nation’s internet services giants
- His directives represent a subtle warning to regulators to stay on the same page, as Beijing seeks to address economic growth in 2022
Topic | China’s crackdowns
