DingTalk’s new corporate acquisition is expected to heat up competition in China’s fast-growing videoconferencing services market. Photo: Shutterstock
DingTalk’s new corporate acquisition is expected to heat up competition in China’s fast-growing videoconferencing services market. Photo: Shutterstock
Apps
Tech /  Policy

Alibaba’s DingTalk acquires streaming tech start-up Pano to seize bigger share of China’s videoconferencing services market

  • The acquisition of Pano is expected to further enhance DingTalk’s audio and video communications offerings, as it competes against platforms like Zoom
  • China’s videoconferencing services market is projected to be worth more than US$1.6 billion in 2024

Topic |   Apps
Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 9:07pm, 18 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
DingTalk’s new corporate acquisition is expected to heat up competition in China’s fast-growing videoconferencing services market. Photo: Shutterstock
DingTalk’s new corporate acquisition is expected to heat up competition in China’s fast-growing videoconferencing services market. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE