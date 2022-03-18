DingTalk’s new corporate acquisition is expected to heat up competition in China’s fast-growing videoconferencing services market. Photo: Shutterstock
Alibaba’s DingTalk acquires streaming tech start-up Pano to seize bigger share of China’s videoconferencing services market
- The acquisition of Pano is expected to further enhance DingTalk’s audio and video communications offerings, as it competes against platforms like Zoom
- China’s videoconferencing services market is projected to be worth more than US$1.6 billion in 2024
Topic | Apps
DingTalk’s new corporate acquisition is expected to heat up competition in China’s fast-growing videoconferencing services market. Photo: Shutterstock