The headquarters of Ant Group, China’s largest fintech firm, in Hangzhou on February 21, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s central bank encourages ‘controllable risks’ in fintech innovation in Alibaba’s home province of Zhejiang
- A new government notice aims to improve financial services in an industry hit hard by China’s Big Tech crackdown over the past 16 months
- The central government has recently signalled renewed efforts to improve economic growth, but its language on fintech innovation remains cautious
Topic | Fintech
