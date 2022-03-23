This photo taken on April 20, 2021 shows e-commerce livesreamer Huang Wei, also known as Viya, speaking during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in south China’s Hainan province. Photo: AFP
China e-commerce hub Zhejiang issues live-streaming quality control guidelines amid consumer rights backlash
- The guidelines were released to ‘reduce the risks of live-stream e-commerce sourcing’ and to improve general industry standards
- Regional governments and business associations have had to deal with rising complaints about false advertising, poor product quality
Topic | E-commerce
This photo taken on April 20, 2021 shows e-commerce livesreamer Huang Wei, also known as Viya, speaking during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in south China’s Hainan province. Photo: AFP