This photo taken on April 20, 2021 shows e-commerce livesreamer Huang Wei, also known as Viya, speaking during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in south China’s Hainan province. Photo: AFP
China e-commerce hub Zhejiang issues live-streaming quality control guidelines amid consumer rights backlash

  • The guidelines were released to ‘reduce the risks of live-stream e-commerce sourcing’ and to improve general industry standards
  • Regional governments and business associations have had to deal with rising complaints about false advertising, poor product quality

Yaling Jiang
Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 10:00pm, 23 Mar, 2022

