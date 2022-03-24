Hong Kong’s green minibuses released real-time arrival times, seen as a benefit to the majority of residents who rely on public transport. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong minibuses, observatory help lift city’s data openness score, but government efforts ‘inadequate’, advocacy group finds
- By the end of 2021, major public transport operators in Hong Kong had publicly released their real-time arrival times
- The importance of data as a key resource has never been recognised by the Hong Kong government, the advocacy group said
