A European Union flag flutters outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Reuters
EU officials agree on rules to rein in dominance of tech giants like Google, Meta, Apple
- The Digital Markets Act prevent gatekeepers from ranking their own products or services higher than those of others
- Violations could be punished with whopping fines of up to 10 per cent of a company’s annual income
Topic | European Union
