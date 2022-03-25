A European Union flag flutters outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Reuters
A European Union flag flutters outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Reuters
EU officials agree on rules to rein in dominance of tech giants like Google, Meta, Apple

  • The Digital Markets Act prevent gatekeepers from ranking their own products or services higher than those of others
  • Violations could be punished with whopping fines of up to 10 per cent of a company’s annual income

Associated Press
Updated: 1:13pm, 25 Mar, 2022

