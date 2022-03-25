Actor Keanu Reeves poses on the red carpet for the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections in San Francisco on December 18, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Keanu Reeves films removed from Chinese video sites after Tibet concert
- The Matrix and John Wick franchises, as well as Speed, were among the films that have been removed
- Beijing has accused the Dalai Lama, exiled in India, of fomenting separatism in the Tibet region
Topic | Censorship in China
