Actor Keanu Reeves poses on the red carpet for the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections in San Francisco on December 18, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Policy

Keanu Reeves films removed from Chinese video sites after Tibet concert

  • The Matrix and John Wick franchises, as well as Speed, were among the films that have been removed
  • Beijing has accused the Dalai Lama, exiled in India, of fomenting separatism in the Tibet region

Topic |   Censorship in China
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:31pm, 25 Mar, 2022

