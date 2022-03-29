In an environment where executives are ashamed of their strengths, trust in private entrepreneurship can quickly evaporate and drag the whole society into a mode of “economic conservatism”.

A growing number of Chinese youth, particularly the best educated, now consider an “iron rice bowl” – a career with a steady government salary – as ideal work, rather than a position in the private sector. This stands in stark contrast with the early 1990s, when Deng Xiaoping’s support for the market economy persuaded many of China’s most ambitious young people to leave the state sector for what was painted as a more exciting, although less certain, future in the private economy.

If China keeps treating private capital as a source of chaos that must be brought under rigid control, the country’s Big Tech firms will struggle to fit into the broader social and economic structure. In turn, these companies may turn their businesses into low-margin utility services, a change that would upend their fundamental value, or lead to the split-up of tech giants into smaller units.

Either way, it means China’s tech sector will no longer be exciting.