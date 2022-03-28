ZKH Industrial Supply (Shanghai) Co describes itself as the Amazon for industrial maintenance, repair and operations products. Photo: Shutterstock
ZKH Industrial Supply (Shanghai) Co describes itself as the Amazon for industrial maintenance, repair and operations products. Photo: Shutterstock
IPO
Tech /  Policy

Tencent, Alibaba-backed industrial products e-commerce platform operator ZKH gets Beijing’s nod for US IPO

  • Shanghai-based ZKH aims to raise US$300 million to US$500 million from its public listing in the US
  • The company describes itself as the Amazon for industrial maintenance, repair and operations products

Topic |   IPO
Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 10:00pm, 28 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
ZKH Industrial Supply (Shanghai) Co describes itself as the Amazon for industrial maintenance, repair and operations products. Photo: Shutterstock
ZKH Industrial Supply (Shanghai) Co describes itself as the Amazon for industrial maintenance, repair and operations products. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE