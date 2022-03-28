ZKH Industrial Supply (Shanghai) Co describes itself as the Amazon for industrial maintenance, repair and operations products. Photo: Shutterstock
Tencent, Alibaba-backed industrial products e-commerce platform operator ZKH gets Beijing’s nod for US IPO
- Shanghai-based ZKH aims to raise US$300 million to US$500 million from its public listing in the US
- The company describes itself as the Amazon for industrial maintenance, repair and operations products
