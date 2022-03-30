A European Union flag flutters outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on March 24, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A European Union flag flutters outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on March 24, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Policy

EU is ill-prepared for increasing cyberattacks, watchdog warns, as Russia’s war in Ukraine drags on

  • The European Court of Auditors said EU institutions are vulnerable to cyberattacks amid an increase in significant incidents that can take weeks to resolve
  • Sensitive information processed in the world’s most lucrative single market makes EU bodies attractive targets for hackers, a problem worsened by the pandemic

Topic |   European Union
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:30pm, 30 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A European Union flag flutters outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on March 24, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A European Union flag flutters outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on March 24, 2021. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE