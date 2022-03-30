A European Union flag flutters outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on March 24, 2021. Photo: Reuters
EU is ill-prepared for increasing cyberattacks, watchdog warns, as Russia’s war in Ukraine drags on
- The European Court of Auditors said EU institutions are vulnerable to cyberattacks amid an increase in significant incidents that can take weeks to resolve
- Sensitive information processed in the world’s most lucrative single market makes EU bodies attractive targets for hackers, a problem worsened by the pandemic
Topic | European Union
