Live streamer Viya Huang Wei on the e-commerce platform Taobao, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, April 16, 2019. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
China tech crackdown: No more tax-free riches for live-streaming stars as Beijing tightens oversight

  • Platforms need to deduct personal income tax for live streamers, a move that could translate into hefty tax payments for online influencers
  • The new guidelines also prohibit exaggerated or misleading marketing practices in live streams

Tracy Qu and Iris Deng

Updated: 7:00pm, 31 Mar, 2022

