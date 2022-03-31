Residents of Shenzhen are seen riding scooters and bicycles along a street, as the city reopened after a week-long lockdown in March. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Chinese tech hub Shenzhen offers prime example of new normal under country’s dynamic zero-Covid-19 strategy

  • The city’s new normal means continued vigilance that requires a negative Covid-19 test result to enter public venues and use of familiar technology like WeChat.
  • Post-lockdown Shenzhen on Thursday showed reinvigorated activity in Huaqiangbei, home to the world’s biggest electronics wholesale market

Iris Deng
Updated: 10:03pm, 31 Mar, 2022

