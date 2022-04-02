A street in the Gongtan township on May 28, 2015, southwest China’s Chongqing, with a recorded history of over 1,700 years. Photo: Xinhua.
China digital currency: e-CNY rollouts expand to Hangzhou and Chongqing as Chinese central bank seeks broad support for its push to go cashless
- The e-CNY will be rolled out to Chongqing, Tianjin, Hangzhou and Guangzhou
- The digital currency has already been tried out in Beijing, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Suzhou, Xiong’an, Chengdu, Hainan, Changsha, Xi’an, Qingdao and Dalian
Topic | China digital currency
A street in the Gongtan township on May 28, 2015, southwest China’s Chongqing, with a recorded history of over 1,700 years. Photo: Xinhua.