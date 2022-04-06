The temporary lockdown at Raffles City Hangzhou illustrates how shopping centres have become high-risk locations for potential Covid-19 transmission in the city of 12.2 million residents. Photo: Shutterstock
The temporary lockdown at Raffles City Hangzhou illustrates how shopping centres have become high-risk locations for potential Covid-19 transmission in the city of 12.2 million residents. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Policy

Coronavirus: e-commerce hub Hangzhou’s shopping centres put on high alert for possible infected travellers from Shanghai

  • Local authorities reported several cases of Covid-19 at the popular shopping centres of Raffles City Hangzhou, InTime City and Hangzhou Mixc
  • Raffles City Hangzhou was locked down from Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning amid concerns about possible infected travellers from Shanghai

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Yaling Jiang
Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 9:30pm, 6 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The temporary lockdown at Raffles City Hangzhou illustrates how shopping centres have become high-risk locations for potential Covid-19 transmission in the city of 12.2 million residents. Photo: Shutterstock
The temporary lockdown at Raffles City Hangzhou illustrates how shopping centres have become high-risk locations for potential Covid-19 transmission in the city of 12.2 million residents. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE