US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen speaks on digital assets at American University in Washington, DC, April 7, 2022. Photo: AFP
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calls for crypto regulation to reduce risks, fraud
- Taxpayers should receive the same type of tax reporting on digital asset transactions that they receive for transactions in stocks and bonds, says Yellen
- Biden’s recent executive order on government oversight of cryptocurrency urges the Federal Reserve to explore whether it should create its own digital currency
Topic | Bitcoin
US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen speaks on digital assets at American University in Washington, DC, April 7, 2022. Photo: AFP