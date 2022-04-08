US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen speaks on digital assets at American University in Washington, DC, April 7, 2022. Photo: AFP
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calls for crypto regulation to reduce risks, fraud

  • Taxpayers should receive the same type of tax reporting on digital asset transactions that they receive for transactions in stocks and bonds, says Yellen
  • Biden’s recent executive order on government oversight of cryptocurrency urges the Federal Reserve to explore whether it should create its own digital currency

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:47am, 8 Apr, 2022

