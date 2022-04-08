China is taking aim at how social media platforms run by companies such as ByteDance and Tencent use algorithms. Photo: Shutterstock
China targets algorithms from the likes of Tencent, ByteDance as crackdown persists

  • The Cyberspace Administration of China will conduct on-site inspections of firms and ask them to submit their various services for review
  • One of the greatest areas of uncertainty for investors involves Beijing’s intentions for the country’s vast social media sector

Updated: 4:48pm, 8 Apr, 2022

