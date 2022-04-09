Birds fly above the Lujiazui financial district, amid the lockdown in Shanghai’s Pudong area on March 28, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai plans to relax some lockdown restrictions with precise zoning after new round of mass Covid-19 testing
- Authorities in Shanghai will conduct a new round of mass Covid-19 testing, the results of which will help to determine new zoning classifications in the city
- The city’s residential compounds, villages and business locations will be classified into three types of zones: lockdown, control and precaution
