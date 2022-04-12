China has resumed video game licence approvals. Photo: Shutterstock
China gaming crackdown: licensing freeze is over but analysts say regulatory risks remain

  • Despite the huge approvals backlog since July 22, the regulator has not shown any sign that it is about to open the floodgates
  • Analysts says those hoping for a return to times past will likely be disappointed with a tough new regulatory environment now in place

Ann Cao in Shanghaiand Jiaxing Li in Hong Kong

Updated: 9:44pm, 12 Apr, 2022

