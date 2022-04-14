Trucks wait to pass through a checkpoint on a highway leading from Shanghai, China, on March 30. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Covid-19 lockdowns wreak logistics havoc and slow global supply chains

  • Logistics operators and exporters face delays in delivering cargo domestically and overseas amid travel restrictions
  • China’s truck traffic has dropped 40 per cent since mid-March, while truck movement around Shanghai is down to 15 per cent of its normal level

Yaling Jiang in Shanghaiand Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 11:00am, 14 Apr, 2022

