Trucks wait to pass through a checkpoint on a highway leading from Shanghai, China, on March 30. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Covid-19 lockdowns wreak logistics havoc and slow global supply chains
- Logistics operators and exporters face delays in delivering cargo domestically and overseas amid travel restrictions
- China’s truck traffic has dropped 40 per cent since mid-March, while truck movement around Shanghai is down to 15 per cent of its normal level
