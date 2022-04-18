China’s first-quarter semiconductor output reached 80.7 billion units, a 4.2 per cent decrease from the same period last year. Illustration: Shutterstock
China’s semiconductor output declines further in March, dragged down by supply chain disruptions
- The country’s production of integrated circuits last month dropped 5.1 per cent from a year earlier to 28.5 billion units
- That marked a sharp contrast from March last year, when the total chip output surged 37.4 per cent to 29.1 billion units
