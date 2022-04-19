A man delivers bottled water to a neighborhood during a lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
A man delivers bottled water to a neighborhood during a lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Shanghai
Tech /  Policy

Shanghai lockdown: China takes steps to shore up supply chains by putting Tesla and SMIC on ‘white list’

  • Under this system, the government will hand-pick businesses from different sectors deemed as strategically important
  • By allowing key producers to function as normally as possible, China is aiming to reduce the impact of strict lockdown measures

Topic |   Shanghai
Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 11:21am, 19 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man delivers bottled water to a neighborhood during a lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
A man delivers bottled water to a neighborhood during a lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE