A man delivers bottled water to a neighborhood during a lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Shanghai lockdown: China takes steps to shore up supply chains by putting Tesla and SMIC on ‘white list’
- Under this system, the government will hand-pick businesses from different sectors deemed as strategically important
- By allowing key producers to function as normally as possible, China is aiming to reduce the impact of strict lockdown measures
