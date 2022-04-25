Millions of people in China’s financial hub have been confined to their homes since March 28. Photo: AFP
WeChat uses pop-up alert to contest rumours about blocking Shanghai lockdown posts as censors increase pressure on platforms
- Screenshots had circulated that WeChat had assembled a team to write new codes to separate users of Moments
- Sharing screenshots of posts making the separation accusation will prompt a pop-up notification from WeChat dismissing the claims
