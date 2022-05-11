Preschool learning apps banned in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing bans preschool learning apps as crackdown on private tutoring continues

  • The official regulation is the latest move by Chinese authorities to reduce screen time and addiction to smartphones among kids
  • Rule is likely to be followed elsewhere in China as many officials now take the view that online learning does more harm than good for kids

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 7:00am, 11 May, 2022

