Preschool learning apps banned in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing bans preschool learning apps as crackdown on private tutoring continues
- The official regulation is the latest move by Chinese authorities to reduce screen time and addiction to smartphones among kids
- Rule is likely to be followed elsewhere in China as many officials now take the view that online learning does more harm than good for kids
