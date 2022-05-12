Tencent has reportedly walked away from a deal to buy Black Shark gaming brand. Photo: Handout
Tencent walks away from deal to buy Black Shark gaming phone brand as regulatory scrutiny of metaverse ramps up: report

  • Many Chinese businesses have rushed to embrace the metaverse concept but Beijing has been scrutinising the industry closely
  • Multiple trademark applications containing the word ‘yuan yuzhou’ – which translates as metaverse – have been rejected by authorities

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 7:15pm, 12 May, 2022

