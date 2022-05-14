China’s stringent “dynamic zero” Covid-19 policy is affecting small businesses in the Yangtze River Delta.
How China’s rigid Covid-19 policy paralyses its manufacturing heartland
- Stringent Covid-19 controls have disrupted logistics in China’s manufacturing hub, leaving small factories struggling
- Trucks drivers in cities across the Yangtze River Delta need to go through frequent Covid tests and strict quarantines
