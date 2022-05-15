Jiangyin, one of China’s most economically vibrant cities, has been under stringent travel restrictions in May as it combats a spike in Covid-19 cases. Measure aligning with China’s zero-Covid policies have distressed the economy of the tightly integrated region. Photo: Weixin
Jiangyin, an icon of China’s manufacturing prowess, buckles under lockdown in latest challenge to zero-Covid policy

  • The 1.7 million residents of the county-level city have been under tight travel restrictions, disrupting business in the tightly integrated region
  • The aspiring tech hub has become the latest example of how China’s zero-tolerance approach to containing the virus is disrupting supply chains

Yaling Jiang
Yaling Jiang

Updated: 10:00am, 15 May, 2022

