Ethernet network cables plugged into a server room switch. Photo: TNS
US prepares to release US$45 billion for nationwide high-speed internet under US$1 trillion infrastructure package
- The Biden administration is releasing the first funds out of US$65 billion set aside to bring broadband internet to every US resident by 2028
- States will get funds to pursue their own plan to increase broadband accessibility, whether by laying fibre optic cable, building out Wi-Fi, or something else
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Ethernet network cables plugged into a server room switch. Photo: TNS