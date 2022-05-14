A programer shows a sample of decrypting source code in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 13, 2017. Photo: EPA
NSA says ‘no back doors’ in its new encryption scheme designed to thwart quantum computing
- The National Security Agency is involved in parts of the process to ready new encryption standards for quantum computing, which could break existing standards
- The Biden administration last week unveiled a plan to switch the US economy to quantum-resistant cryptography as much “as is feasible by 2035”
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A programer shows a sample of decrypting source code in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 13, 2017. Photo: EPA