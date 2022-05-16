China National Knowledge Infrastructure has recently become the latest target of China’s antitrust watchdog, but it has faced years of complaints and lawsuits. Photo: Captured from Weibo
China’s largest academic research database CNKI had years of alleged market power abuse before antitrust crackdown
- China National Knowledge Infrastructure has long been the subject of lawsuits and complaints, with one alleging a 132 per cent fee increase from 2010 to 2016
- The service has become the latest target of the country’s antitrust watchdog after the Chinese Academy of Sciences ended its CNKI subscription in April
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
China National Knowledge Infrastructure has recently become the latest target of China’s antitrust watchdog, but it has faced years of complaints and lawsuits. Photo: Captured from Weibo